NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletics Department and Athletic Director Sean Johnson have announced the addition of Sarah Arsenault to the staff as assistant director of compliance.

“We are excited for Sarah to join us here at Newberry,” said Wayne Alexander, senior associate athletic director. “Her experience on both the coaching and compliance side will be a great asset to our department as we continue to grow and will provide a unique viewpoint from the other side that will bridge the help bridge the divide.”

Arsenault comes to the Palmetto State after spending the last season as an assistant coach with the Idaho State University women’s soccer team. During that time, she was responsible for the compliance of the program and oversaw all countable athletically related activity (CARA) logs for the program. Prior to her time in the Northwest, she spent a season at nearby by Guilford College as the head women’s soccer coach and NCAA compliance coordinator.

This was the second of such stints for Arsenault as she served in that same capacity at Millsaps College in Mississippi from June 2015 the end of 2019. This would serve as her first true foray into collegiate compliance as her previous five stops in her career were as a coach. She spent two seasons as the head coach at SUNY Canton, three seasons as an assistant at Waynesburg University, two years as an assistant with Hamilton College and a season each with Salem International and Washington & Jefferson College.

She is a member of the Slippery Rock University Athletic Hall of Fame for her playing career and was inducted in the SRU women’s soccer Ring of Honor in 2014. She was a four-time All-Conference honoree, a two-time PSAC Player of the Year, named All-Region three times and earned All-American honors during her junior season. She currently holds the record for career goals at Slippery Rock with 73.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Slippery Rock in 2006 and further earned her master’s from Waynesburg University in 2012.