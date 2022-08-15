NEWBERRY — Newberry County is launching an economic development strategic planning process with several public meetings scheduled throughout August. Residents are encouraged to attend five community meetings in Newberry, Whitmire, Prosperity and Pomaria to speak their minds on the future of economic development.

“There’s an old saying that those who fail to plan, plan to fail,” said Newberry County Council Chairperson Todd Johnson. “It is imperative that we live in the present, but plan for the future. These meetings are intended to be brainstorming sessions during which we attempt to prepare Newberry County for success for many years to come.”

Newberry County’s Director of Economic Development Rick Farmer said strategic planning is something smart communities do, a proactive attempt to shape the future rather than simply waiting on it to arrive.

“We think right now is an ideal time for this, as there have been significant changes in the global economy in the last several years,” Farmer said. “There are new opportunities in the supply chain, new technologies, growing workforce training needs, and a new surge in entrepreneurship. We should take advantage of these trends and make sure our plans mesh with them to continue attracting, retaining, and expanding quality opportunities for our residents.”

County Council at recent meetings has approved the formation of an Economic Development Strategic Plan Task Force to oversee the construction and implementation of the plan. To facilitate the process, the county has hired Creative Economic Development Strategies, a consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning.

Ultimately, the plan will advise County leadership on how the county should allocate and leverage resources to help grow the economy. Newberry County Economic Development will spearhead the implementation of the plan, with support of the community and its partners and allies in economic development.

Community meetings in Newberry, Whitmire, Prosperity, and Pomaria will give residents the opportunity to share thoughts on local goals for economic development and provide input. In addition to the community meetings, the county will distribute an online survey open to the public. Community members are also invited to provide input through calling or emailing, at (803) 321-2042 or rfarmer@newberrycounty.net.

“For these sessions to be successful, we must hear from all sectors of Newberry County,” said Johnson. “This is your opportunity to provide input and guidance for Newberry County as we seek to leave it better for our children and grandchildren.”

Newberry County Strategic Planning Schedule of Meetings:

• August 15: Newberry, Community Hall 1207 Caldwell St. 5:30-7 p.m.

• August 16: Whitmire, Town Council Chambers 311 Main St. 5:30-7 p.m.

• August 22: Prosperity, The Depot 115 Grace St. 5:30-7 p.m.

• August 23: Newberry, Community Hall 1207 Caldwell St. 8-9:30 a.m.

• August 23: Pomaria, Town Hall 138 Folk St. 5:30-7 p.m.