NEWBERRY — Newberry College has selected Barry McClanahan to be the next vice president for student affairs, effective Aug. 30. McClanahan replaces Sandra Rouse, Ph.D., who recently accepted a similar position at Wofford College.

Most recently, McClanahan was the chief student affairs officer at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. He served Shippensburg for 30 years, rising through the ranks. He also served as associate vice president for student affairs, executive director of campus life and director of housing and residence life, among other roles.

“Barry is exactly the person we were hoping to attract,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “He has a strong track record and incredible references, attesting to his commitment to a student-centered culture of leadership. He is a leader who is known for his strength as a collaborator across all constituents of the campus community. He is action-oriented, and he has a reputation of integrity, empathy and fairness. I am thrilled to have him join the Newberry College family.”

McClanahan has made over 30 presentations at professional student life conferences and has authored several publications in the field of residential housing, Greek Life and college climate.

In his community, he has been heavily involved with the American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity, United Way and the American Heart Association. He is also an experienced ornithologist.

“For over 30 years, I have been a champion for the student experience and creating a community which allows all students the opportunity to reach their full potential,” said McClanahan. “What has drawn me to Newberry College is the ideology of a student-centered community and the chance to collaborate with a college clearly on a trajectory of great progress.”

McClanahan earned a Master of Arts degree in student development from Appalachian State University, and a bachelor’s degree from King College.