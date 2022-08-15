POMARIA — Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church will be celebrating their 200th anniversary on Sunday, August 21.

Mount Pleasant Church was organized in 1822 and soon after, the small congregation undertook the building of a permanent house of worship. The first church was presumably destroyed during the Civil War. A second church was built during the 1860s. This church was burned when lightening struck the building in 1943.

The present church was completed in 1949.

You can join the church on Sunday, August 21, at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate the 200th anniversary. Priscilla Griffith will deliver the message. She is the wife of Rev. John P. Griffith who served as pastor at Mt. Pleasant Church from July 1960 to June 1966.

The church seniors will be honored and recognized as well. Everyone at the service that Sunday will gather behind the 200 year anniversary banner for a picture to be taken. A covered dish luncheon will be served in the Reese Fellowship Building following the service. After the meal, the Glenn Bonner Band will perform some hymns on the stage in the auditorium.

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church can be found at 2360 Mt. Pleasant Road, Pomaria.