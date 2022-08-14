It’ll be a season to die for at The Ritz.

The Rollins family all dressed up during the Newberry Community Players Annual Meeting.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Players have officially kicked off their new 2022-23 season following their annual meeting at The Ritz on Aug. 6.

“We are unveiling our season and going over the last season and then just having a real good time, singing karaoke and having fun,” said Jeramy P. Oropeza, with the Newberry Community Players.

The new season with the Newberry Community Players is, “a season to die for,” according to Oropeza.

“Murder is involved in most of the shows, some way, shape or form. It’s a season to literally die for,” he said.

This will start off with “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” (Aug. 19-20, 26-28). While the first show is a murder mystery, Oropeza said they aren’t all mysteries.

This is shown by the next show, “Rocky Horror Picture Show the Movie with Shadowcast” (Oct 28-29). Next up will be, “The Ghost of Christmas Presents” (Dec 9-11). Then March 10-12 of 2023 will be “Zombie Prom” followed in May 2023 with “Blithe Spirit” (May 12-13, 19-21). The final performance of the season is “Little Shop of Horrors” (June 23-24, July 14-15).

“We have all of our information online, our website (newberry-community-players.square.site) and our Facebook page (Newberry Community Players). Then, if they come to see a show, we always take volunteers for shows or at shows. If someone is interested in volunteering, they can contact us through email (theritzncp@gmail.com),” Oropeza said. “If someone is interested in donating, we will take money in all kinds of forms. The donation link is on our website, you can donate at any show or drop donations in our mailbox and mark them as donations.”

Some of the goals for The Ritz include upgrading the seating, working toward a new roof and replacing the air conditioning, according to Oropeza.

Other than the previously mentioned performances, this season guest can continue to look forward to the annual showing of “The Polar Express” on Nov 18 (same night as the Newberry Christmas Tree Lighting) and the Columbia Marionette Theatre during Newberry’s Oktoberfest.

“We are going to be having two improv shows throughout our season by our improve group, Skits and Giggles,” he said.

For more information on the Newberry Community Players, and ticket prices, you can check out their previously mentioned website and Facebook page.

“We are glad to be bringing live theater to Newberry, several community theaters did not survive COVID-19. We are glad to be continuing to bring live theater to the area and keeping The Ritz alive,” Oropeza said.

The Ritz is located at 1511 Main Street, Newberry.

