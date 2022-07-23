Event weekend will be held at Johnson Farm July 30-31

NEWBERRY — Spartan, the world’s leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, will be bringing its epic event to Johnson Farm in Newberry on July 30-31.

Newberry provides a stunning backdrop for this Spartan Race weekend. The course’s well-trodden trails make solid terrain for the Sprint 5K and Super 10K, but you’ll still have to climb through red clay and traverse creeks if you want to reach the finish line.

Racers will receive a free racer T-shirt and a racer medal after crossing the finish line.

“We are excited to host our first installment of Spartan Races in Newberry, South Carolina,” said Lauren Taylor, the event’s race director. “We look forward to working with the community to have a succeful event.”

Saturday’s Super will consist of six plus miles of terrain and 29 obstacles. Heats begin at 7:30 a.m., with elite racers, and go off every 15 minutes after for age group and open heat racers. Although there is more distance, this course is great for athletes of every fitness level. Run or walk, racers will experience a great course with an even better community of people.

The Sunday Sprint will consist of three plus miles of terrain and 20 obstacles. The elite heat will kick off at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, and age Group and open heats will take off every 15 minutes well into the afternoon.

In addition to adult OCR courses, Spartan will be offering kids races, ranging in distance from .5-2 miles for those ages 4-14. These courses will present smaller versions of obstacles. Children 14 and older are able to join the adults on the longer courses.

Spectators are welcome for $20, and can gain access to an energetic festival area full of local and national sponsors, food trucks, festival challenges, and more. This race is the final U.S. National Series race of 2022, and there will be an award ceremony Sunday within the festival area.

For more information on the Spartan South Carolina race weekend, visit https://race.spartan.com/en/race/detail/7646/overview