NEWBERRY — Jeff Wicker, former municipal clerk/assistant to the city manager, has been promoted to assistant city manager, effective July 2.

Wicker began his work with the City of Newberry in 2020 and has managed a variety of duties and projects during his tenure including working as a clerk to city council and managing city records.

He has reworked the city’s FOIA policy, streamlining the process across all departments. During his time at the city, Wicker has also been involved in planning and development, the city’s Accommodations Tax and Advisory Committee process and the recent façade improvement grant program.

Most recently, Wicker led an effort to obtain a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant to ultimately repurpose underdeveloped properties in the city.

Wicker obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree from Newberry College and his Master of Business Administration from Winthrop University.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said Wicker has made an immediate impact at the city since his arrival.

“His background and passion for Newberry make him the perfect fit for this promotion and I am excited to see the ideas and initiatives that Jeff pursues to further enhance the Newberry community for its citizens and visitors alike,” DeWitt said.

In his new role, Wicker will be working on all things community and economic development related for the city. He will also work on various city projects and look into grant writing opportunities.

DeWitt said there has never been a bigger need for an assistant city manager for community and economic development in Newberry than right now. With new neighborhoods coming to the area and growth in the areas of retail, restaurant and accommodations, DeWitt said the city has seen tremendous growth over the past few years.

“We feel that Jeff will help the city to maximize these opportunities and make sure our citizens are getting the very best products in return,” he said.

Prior to joining the city, Wicker worked at Newberry College in athletic development. He was recently named to the Newberry County Economic Development Task Force and currently serves on the Newberry County Memorial Hospital’s Foundation Board.

“I’m excited to get started and make a positive impact on the City of Newberry,” Wicker said.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.