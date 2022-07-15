We should put our failures behind us and concentrate on the present. Past failures and sins often rob many Christians of God’s peace and joy. Such Christians never quite step into the abundant life God has planned for them. Some are unable to conquer the guilt of past mistakes.

As believers in Jesus Christ we are not victims of our past. We are more than conquerors through Christ and we can enjoy each day to its fullest.

When Christ died, the guilt and penalty of our sin was placed on Him.

When we received him as Savior, we do not have to fear death anymore because Christ died for us. But the other part of the good news, we don’t have to feel guilty either, for Jesus was our guilt offering. We can draw near to God with a sincere heart.

God does not condemn us, why should we condemn ourselves? The love of God will help us deal with whatever comes our way. The psalmist said that God has taken away our sin as far as the East is from the West.

Psalm 103:12, “As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.”

That was David’s description of God’s forgiveness, and he certainly knew the pain of past failures. But David became a man after God’s own heart.

We should never let the past rob us of peace in our lives. Christ offers full forgiveness so that we may walk in His love today and every day we live.

If we humble ourselves, confess any sin the Holy Spirit convicts us of, then we receive the joy and peace that comes from God. So let’s live for the present and not the past.

