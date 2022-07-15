NEWBERRY — Have you ever found yourself wondering just how Chicken Little was duped into believing that the sky was falling? Or how would your childhood favorites look if all their stories had been combined into one grand adventure? What happens when a hungry fox convinces a small fry the sky is falling in order to cash in on a grand feast at Young MacDonald’s Farm?

Join the Newberry Community Players at The Ritz Historical Theater (1511 Main Street) July 15-17, to find out. Patrick Rainville Dorn’s “Poultry in Motion” is good, heartfelt family fun. It is a story of friendship and bravery among the least of these and is packed with a plethora of puns.

Family and budget friendly, this is a pay-what-you-can fundraiser. Do not miss your chance to see the performance.

Shows will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday’s performance will be at 3 p.m.

Cast:

• Foxy Loxy – Zora Joiner

• Chicken Little – Nico Gangale

• Henny Penny – Olivia Stuck

• Cocky Locky – Noah Hansel

• Chickie – Teagan Cunningham

• Little Red Hen – Samantha Pitts

• Ducky Lucky – Evelyn Dickert

• Goosey Lucy – Luna Wadsworth

• Mallard Drake – Parker Kitchen

• Zander Gander – Jaquavis Fowler

• Tori Turkey – Charleigh Armstrong

• Tina Turkey – Edith Thanabouasy

Barnyard Buddies:

• Cat – T.T. Gangale

• Dog – Declan Cunningham

• Cow – Alice Williams

• Pig -Fallon Thompson

• Horse – Yadielys Lebron

• Rabbit – Kathryn Armstrong