NEWBERRY — Numerous children took to the streets on Friday to sell lemonade, part of Lemonade Day through Ventrue South.

Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own business – a lemonade stand, according to venturecarolina.org/lemonadeday.

The website further explained that each child participating received access to the Lemonade Day curriculum that teaches them lessons like creating budgets, setting profit-making goals, serving customers, repaying investors, and giving back to the community.

Prior to the event on June 3, Mayor Foster Senn presented a proclamation to Venture Carolina and some of the Lemonade Day children.

The proclamation reads:

“Whereas, Lemonade Day is a fun, experiential programs that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own businesses by opening their own lemonade stand,

“Whereas, Lemonade Day gives youth across the country the opportunity to experience entrepreneurship by setting up their own business, including in downtown Newberry on June 3, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.,

“Whereas, youth will learn business skills, responsibility and financial literacy and the fundamentals of business and financial management,

“Whereas, Lemonade Day provides Newberry citizens a great opportunity to support young entrepreneurs and enjoy some delicious, refreshing lemonade on a warm day,

“Whereas, we commend Venture Carolina and all volunteers for bringing this creative program to Newberry,

“Now, Therefore, I, Foster Senn, Mayor of the City of Newberry, South Carolina, do hereby declare June 3, 2022, as Lemonade Day in the City of Newberry, South Carolina, and urge the citizens of Newberry support the youth participating in Lemonade Day by purchasing a cup of lemonade.”

