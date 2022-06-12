NEWBERRY — The famous RecMobile, a free traveling recreational mobile, is making its way to multiple parks in Newberry this summer from June 12 to July 22, every Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The RecMobile, provided by the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (PRT), is celebrating its fifth year across the City of Newberry bringing loads of summer fun to children.

This summer program provides children, ages five and older, with recreational sports, games and even free lunch from the School District of Newberry County. The RecMobile will be zooming around different neighborhood parks in Newberry, including Marion Davis, Mollohon, Gallman, and Rec. Complex. Children can expect to get loads of playtime, new outdoor activities and soak up the sun to make vitamin D.

“The RecMobile allows children to be physically active while socially interacting with other kids. This free program eliminates typical summer camps’ cost, location limitations, and time commitments,” says Deputy Director of City of Newberry PRT, Collin Shealy.

Alongside the outdoor summer enjoyment, the Newberry Arts Center (NAC), in co-sponsorship with Create Newberry, a non-profit organization established to support NAC, is hosting Art in The Park every Friday beginning June 17. Art in the Park will be in Mollohan, Gallman or Marion parks to bring arts and crafts to children’s fingertips this summer.

Every Friday, kids can expect to bring out their inner artist and let their creativity run loose. Art in The Park will also have famous guest artists to showcase various art activities such as painting, bracelet making, and even indigo dying.

“Art in the Park has been around for three years and offers a great way for children to be engaged with art during the summer months. We bring the art to the kids,” said NAC Project Coordinator, Sharon Graham.

Though RecMobile will be providing lunch from Monday to Thursday. Lunch will not be provided on Fridays for Art in the Park. All activities, equipment, and art supplies for the RecMobile and Art in the Park will be supplied by the NAC and the City of Newberry PRT.

For information regarding volunteering for Art in the Park, visit the NAC website (www.newberryartscenter.com). For volunteering information regarding the RecMobile, contact the City of Newberry PRT (803) 321-1015.

