NEWBERRY — Newberry County facility became Samsung’s first U.S. home appliance manufacturing facility in 2017.

Nearly five years since reaching an agreement with the State of South Carolina to open a state-of-the-art home appliance manufacturing facility in Newberry County, Samsung has announced its investment totals and local jobs generated have exceeded initial commitments to Newberry County and South Carolina.

The facility was scheduled to produce a $380 million investment, but instead has resulted in nearly $500 million of investment since the 2017 announcement. They’ve also hired significantly more employees than was committed to the state, with over 1,500 employees from Newberry and surrounding counties.

“We are so excited to grow our initial investment in Newberry County and the State of South Carolina,” said Thomas Komaromi, general counsel of Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America. “The family we’ve built in this community has been incredibly supportive and we know we’ll be developing new home appliances together for generations to come.”

Samsung continues to drive innovation and growth in Newberry County with their award-winning washing machines and dynamic workforce.

Through their partnerships with local businesses, schools and universities they said they strengthen not only the local community, but also the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.

Since manufacturing began in January of 2018, Samsung has produced over four million washing machines in South Carolina that have been shipped all across the United States. They’ve also become invested corporate citizens by developing financial partnerships with Harvest Hope Food Bank, the local American Legion chapters, Gallman Elementary School and many more.