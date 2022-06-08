NEWBERRY — Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District (NSWCD), along with Natural Resource Conservation Services (NRCS), is hosting a local work group meeting open to the community.

The organizations are calling on all Newberry County farmers, foresters, hunters, legislators and landowners to provide input on resource concerns within the county and to provide USDA and NRCS suggestions on ways to address them.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday June 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Piedmont Tech (540 Wilson Road, Newberry SC 29108). Light refreshments will be provided.