NEWBERRY COUNTY — Hazardous weather and strong to severe storms are possible across South Carolina today.

According to the Storm Prediction Center: The Carolinas and the Lower Mid-Atlantic States: Strong diurnal heating will support widely scattered thunderstorm development this afternoon. Poor mid-level lapse rates and generally modest deep-layer flow/shear will likely limit storm organization, but steep low-level lapse rates may support a threat of localized damaging winds with the strongest storms. A large portion of the eastern part of the country is in a marginal risk for severe storms.

The National Weather Service states: “Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today into the overnight hours. A few thunderstorms may be strong to severe with gusty winds as the primary hazard. Locally heavy rainfall is also a possibility with any thunderstorm.”