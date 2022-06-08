NEWBERRY COUNTY — A wreck took place over the weekend, just outside of Whitmire, and left one man dead and others injured.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident took place on S.C. Highway 121 near Sulphur Springs Road, just south of Whitmire at about 7:25 p.m. on June 4.

Bolt said the wreck took place as follows, A Mazda 3 (with two occupants) and a Ford F-150 (with two occupants) were traveling south on Highway 121, a Kia Sportage (one occupant) was traveling north. The Sportage drove left of center, per Bolt, this caused the Mazda 3 to travel off the right side of the road and get side swiped by the Sportage. The Sportage struck the F-150 head on, the F-150 then caught fire.

According to Bolt, the driver of the F-150 died due to the collision. The driver of the Sportage and a passenger in the F-150 were injured and taken by helicopter to a hospital.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified David Barker, 53, of Lexington, as the decedent in the collision. An autopsy has been scheduled for this week.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the MAIT Unit.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.