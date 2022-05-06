NEWBERRY COUNTY – Newberry County is seeking 10 community-minded residents to serve on a task force that will direct the county’s first ever Economic Development Strategic Plan.

Newberry County’s Economic Development Director, Rick Farmer, said a focused economic development strategic plan is common in forward-thinking communities, and helps guide a community on what its priorities should be in economic development. He said community participation in the process will be critical to crafting a plan most everyone can get behind.

“We’re calling on volunteers to help craft a plan that’s beneficial to everyone,” Farmer said. “We ask for their time and effort to deliver a plan that’s meaningful, representative, and thoughtful.”

The Economic Development Strategic Plan will be spearheaded by task force members, assisted by county staff and administration. A professional consulting team with direct experience in community-level strategic planning will be hired to facilitate the process, which will take about six to nine months.

The effort will include multiple facets of strategic planning, including research, mission and vision statements, an assessment of Newberry County’s economic development product (sites, buildings, infrastructure), its workforce and overall organizational structure.

“I think it’s helpful to think of a strategic plan as sort of a road map to the future,” Farmer said. “And of course, the end goal is to build a more prosperous future and higher quality of life for all.”

Interested volunteers are asked to email either Farmer at rfarmer@newberrycounty.net, or Newberry County Administrator Christopher Inglese at cinglese@newberrycounty.net. Calls are welcome as well at 803-321-2042 or 803-321-2100.