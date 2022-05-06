When we accept Christ as our Saviour, He lives in us that He may live through us. So let’s live for Jesus and let others see Him in our lives.

We can read the Bible, memorize it and even meditate upon it. But all of this is of no value unless we are obedient to it.

To obey the Word of God, we do what the Word says in any situation, not just when it’s convenient for us.

“God tells us to cast all our cares upon him; for he careth for us.” I Peter 5:7.

How many times do we try to work things out, thinking we can handle everything that comes our way? Worry serves no purpose in our lives. We can not change the past and God is in control of the future. So when things come our way, let’s give them to Jesus. He does care for us all and He’s a help in our time of need. Don’t let Satan deceive you, making you think you can do everything by yourself.

The Bible tells us in John 15:5: “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit for without me ye can do nothing.”

“But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.” James 1:22.

Let’s be obedient to God’s Word, He wants to bless us.

