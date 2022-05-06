ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Softball Player of the Week for games played in the twelfth weekend of the 2022 season. Newberry’s Sierra Brogdon earned the honor.

A sophomore first baseman, Brogdon, was an instrumental part in helping the Wolves to a 3-1 record this past weekend. Overall, the Leesburg, Ga., native averaged a .615 batting average, going 8-for-13 from the plate with a 1.000 slugging percentage, five RBI’s, four runs scored and one home run. This is Brogdon’s first Player of the Week honor of the season.