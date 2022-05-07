NEWBERRY — Newberry College brought home individual honors and an overall second-place finish at the South Carolina Speech and Theatre Association’s State College Festival Competition. The annual competition was held April 2 at Lander University.

Three Newberry students won first place in their individual competitions. Newberry tied in cumulative points for the Team Sweepstakes Award for the second consecutive year, falling short to the University of South Carolina at Lancaster in the tiebreaker. Newberry was one of six college and university teams in attendance.

Newberry’s speech and theatre program was represented by sophomore Madison Bickley, of Newberry; senior Artavis Boyd, of West Columbia; senior Nathaniel Carrasco, of Lexington; senior Sarah Dougherty, of Newberry; sophomore Makayla Lee, of Aiken; senior Ashton Porter, of Lexington; junior Bryce Sox, of West Columbia; sophomore Raesha Thompson, of Salters; and freshman Christian Vega, of Greer.

The students worked under the direction of professors Mandy Butler, Pat Gagliano, Al de Lachica and Jodie Peeler, Ph.D.

Newberry’s individual competition results:

Persuasive Speaking:

• First — Madison Bickley

• Second — Raesha Thompson

• Third — Bryce Sox

Informative Speaking:

• Second — Ashton Porter

• Third — Nathaniel Carrasco

Television Broadcasting:

• Third — Madison Bickley

Poetry Interpretation:

• First — Sarah Dougherty

• Second — Ashton Porter

Prose Interpretation:

• First — Sarah Dougherty

• Third — Ashton Porter

Storytelling:

• Second — Nathaniel Carrasco