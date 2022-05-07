As the first quarter of 2022 comes to a close, the Young Professionals of Newberry County have already had an incredibly busy and productive year.

On February 25, we held our first social gathering of the year at Genesis Hub. Young professionals were able to network and socialize while enjoying excellent beverages and service from Genesis Hub. A few weeks later, on April 14, we hosted a very well attended Happy Hour at Half Full – Coffee and Wine Bar. Half Full is a consistent favorite in our community and always feels like coming home when the Newberry Young Professionals gather there. Supporting community events is one of the most important aspects of our organization.

At the end of April, many of our members worked with the chamber of commerce at Newberry’s annual Pork in the Park barbecue competition.

Another important aspect of our organization is our philanthropy projects. Our Free Little Pantry project that began in 2021 is proving to be a tremendous success. The first pantry was placed in the Mollohon community at Summer Memorial Lutheran Church. To participate in this project, feel free to visit our Free Little Pantry and leave donations of nonperishable foods or other household products. We hope to have two more pantries in other communities in the county by the end of the year.

Earlier in the year, one of the members of our Board of Directors, Sheridan Murray, moved on to new opportunities in Florence, South Carolina. We greatly appreciate all of Sheridan’s hard work over the past couple of years with the Newberry Young Professionals and wish her the best of luck in her future ventures. With Sheridan’s departure, the remaining members of the Board of Directors nominated Mary Alex Kopp to serve on the board. Mary Alex is the director of public relations and special events at Able South Carolina. We are incredibly excited to work with Mary Alex as a member of our board.

The Newberry Young Professionals is for anyone ages 21-40 who work, play, or live in Newberry County and we are always welcoming new members. If you want to engage in philanthropies that impact the community, develop professional skills that will increase your understanding of the current workforce, and network with like-minded peers, we would like to invite you to join us. To get more information on how to join, sponsor, volunteer with or to donate to the Newberry Young Professionals, our philanthropy projects, and events please visit our web page on the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce website under “Programs” and follow us on social media.

Jared Wicker is the vice president of the Newberry County Young Professionals.