NEWBERRY COUNTY — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Jessica Nichols Madray, 50, of Newberry, with breach of trust and forgery.

SLED was requested to investigate by the Newberry Police Department.

A SLED arrest warrant states: “Between September 2019 and February 2020 in the County of Newberry Jessica Nichols Madray, while serving as treasurer for the Gallman Elementary School (GES) Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) did forge and utter as true, 11 checks from the account of GES PTO.”

According to the warrant, Madray received $5,302.41 from the forged checks based on the SLED investigation. The fraudulent checks were written while Madray was serving as treasurer for the PTO.

Madray was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center on May 3, on charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value more than $2,000 and less than $10,000) and forgery (value less than $10,000).

The case will be prosecuted by the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.