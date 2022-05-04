CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the opening round of the SAC Championship Tournament, the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team battled back to force overtime, but fell short to the No. 16 Queens Royals, 14-13 on April 26. Newberry wraps up their season with a 10-7 record, while going 6-4 in conference play.

The stakes were high heading into the match, with the winner advancing to face Limestone. The Wolves started out slow though, as they found themselves down 5-1 at the end of the first quarter. Junior Curtis Bukta got on the board first for the Wolves at the 11:57 mark. Despite a slow start from the Wolves, they scooped 11 ground balls and won three-of-seven faceoffs in the first.

Bukta picked up where he left off in the first quarter by netting a goal at the top of the second to cut the deficit down to three. The Royals netted a goal three minutes later though to go back up by four. Junior Scott Reed scored his first of four goals on the day less than a minute later to get back within three. Both teams’ defense held steady though as they remained scoreless for five minutes in the second. Queens ended the scoreless streak with two quick goals to extend their lead to 8-3. Senior Tim Roesler continued to fight though as he and Reed both tallied goals to close out the second and head into the locker room down, 8-5.

Queens started the second half with a goal which was met by a sophomore Owen Harrison goal to stay within three. The Royals tacked on two unanswered goals which gave them their biggest lead of the day at 11-6, with 4:22 left in the third. Sophomore duo Miles Jones and Mac Ryan notched goals at the under three-minute mark in the third to stay within striking distance headed into the fourth 11-8.

With their season on the line, Newberry began to mount a comeback in the fourth. Sophomore Zach Thompson fired one into the back of the net to get within two. Queens responded with a score but a costly penalty led to sophomore Baker Westmoreland scoring on an extra-man opportunity. Reed netted a shifty behind-the-back score followed by another goal to notch the score at 12 apiece with five minutes left. Queens scored again less than 10 seconds later to take a one-point lead in the final minutes but penalties proved to be costly for the Royals again as Westmoreland netted his second man-up goal of the day to even the score at 13 and send the game into overtime.

Freshman Jack Travassos opened the overtime period with a caused turnover to help keep the Royals scoreless for most of the period. Both teams traded missed shots back and forth up until nine seconds left in overtime when Queens netted a goal off a good clear attempt to secure the 14-13 overtime win over Newberry.

Despite the loss, Reed led the team in points with six on a team-high four goals and two assists. Westmoreland also finished the day with two goals and one assist for a three-point performance. On the defensive end, Roesler caused four turnovers and scooped a season-high five ground balls. Sophomore Connor Bates also went 16-for-30 at the faceoff X.