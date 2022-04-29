NEWBERRY COUNTY — It is that time of year again, Midlands Gives is May 3, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59:59 p.m. so get online and support your favorite local charities.

According to their website, Midlands Gives brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for local nonprofits in 11 Midlands counties. In addition to being a year-round resource for donors across the Midlands, the initiative amplifies donations during an annual 18-hour online giving challenge the first Tuesday of May. Since its inception in 2014, the event has raised $15.9 million for local nonprofits. The event is hosted by the Central Carolina Community Foundation.

Here in Newberry County, you may select one of the following charities that signed up to participate: Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County, Newberry College, Newberry Council on Aging, Newberry County First Steps, Newberry County Memorial Hospital Foundation, Newberry County Humane Society, The Newberry Museum, Newberry Opera House Foundation, Newberry County Family YMCA, Newberry County Literacy Council, Boys Farm, Inc. or The Living Hope Foundation to support a Newberry-based cause.

The aim of the Midlands Gives program is to:

• Raise the level of knowledge about nonprofit organizations in our community and highlight their positive impact on our well-being.

• Grow the base of engaged donors in the Midlands – bringing new donors to our community benefit organizations.

• Support our local nonprofit organizations and improve their capacity through training opportunities.

The Midlands Gives website lists a leaderboard of contributions so you can see how your favorite groups are performing in the fundraising.

Look for an update on how Newberry County entities benefited in a future edition of The Newberry Observer.