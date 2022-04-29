POMARIA — Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church in Pomaria is celebrating their 200th year as a congregation in 2022. As part of that celebration, the church will host Reverend W. Robert Borom as a special presentation.

Sunday, May 1 at 11:00 a.m., Methodist Bishop Francis Asbury steps out of the past from over 200 years ago and comes to life in a dramatic portrayal by Rev. Borom. In this monologue, Asbury will reminisce about his boyhood conversion, his call into the ministry, his coming to America as a missionary preacher and his experiences during ceaseless travels while preaching and organizing churches across frontier America during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Convinced that his beloved Methodist church still has a mission to accomplish, Asbury will challenge present-day church members to rekindle the flame of early Methodism.

Francis Asbury was born in 1745 in England and died in 1816 in America. He was the first Bishop elected by the newly formed Methodist Episcopal Church in America in 1784. It was estimated that Asbury traveled well over 250,000 miles on horseback during his ministry, thus becoming known as “The Bishop on Horseback” and “The Prophet of the Long Road.”

Borom is a United Methodist Minister, a graduate of Georgia Tech and Candler School of Theology (Emory University). Borum has written several historical articles which appear in “The Encyclopedia of World Methodism,” and edited a book on the history of the South Georgia Conference. His Asbury drama has been performed for numerous local churches, annual conference events, and other special occasions. A video of his drama was produced by Drew University as part of a series on American Methodist History.

About Mt. Pleasant Church: The church was founded in the year 1822. Before this date, however; the Methodist Bishop Francis Asbury founded, on the western side of Broad River, a flourishing Methodist congregation worshipping in “Parrot’s Log Church.” Perhaps the forerunner to Mt. Pleasant Church as a family named Parrott was among the early members of Mt. Pleasant.

The church was organized in 1822, and soon the small congregation worked to build a permanent house of worship. This first church building may have been destroyed by General Sherman during the Civil War. A second building was erected in the 1860s. Tragedy struck Mt. Pleasant Church in 1943 when lightning hit the church building and burned it down. A new church, the present building, was completed in 1949.

Over the years, Mt. Pleasant Church has been part of several circuits. In 1967, Mt. Pleasant Church left the Pomaria Circuit and became a station church. In 1968, The Methodist Church and The Evangelical United Brethren joined together, and Mt. Pleasant became a church within the United Methodist Church. In 2021, Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church was joined with O’Neal United Methodist Church. The pastor serving both churches is Reverend Darlene Kelley.