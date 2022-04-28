NEWBERRY — The Newberry Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Thursday, April 21 at 604 Wright Street. The call was received at 1:16 a.m. Newberry Police Department arrived on scene first and reported fire in the structure. Fire Chief Keith Minick said the occupant was at work at the time of the call and the fire was contained to the right rear of the structure and the attic/roof area.

The fire seemed to have been caused by discarded ashes into a trash can, Minick said. Newberry Police and Newberry County EMS were on scene and assisted with the incident. Red Cross was notified to assist with the person living at the residence. However, no injuries were reported. Minick said it was always a good time for the community to check to be sure they have working smoke alarms and a fire escape plan for their home.