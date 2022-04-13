PROSPERITY — The Ruth S. Pugh Foundation will host their 12th annual golf tournament on April 14, 2022, at the Mid-Carolina Country Club (3593 Kibler Bridge Road, Prosperity).

All proceeds will benefit the foundation, their mission statement is as follows: “It is the mission of the Ruth S. Pugh Foundation to support people living in Newberry County and support by the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board to realize their individual dreams and expectations.”

The tournament will begin with registration at 11:30 a.m. and tee time at 1:30 p.m.

The hole-in-one prize for hole 17 will be a 2022 Buick Encore GX from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.

For more information on the tournament, call 803-276-0078 (NCDSNB).

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.