NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a homicide following a shooting on Bess Street on March 26.

According to a press release from the NPD, both agencies responded to a shooting call at 9 p.m. on March 26; once on the scene, officers found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim later died from his injuries at Newberry County Memorial Hospital, per the NPD.

“This is an ongoing investigation. We’re asking anyone with information on this homicide to call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Newberry Police Department,” said Chief Kevin Goodman.

As previously reported, NPD is also investigating a shooting incident on Pearl Street, in the Mollohon section of Newberry, from March 24. There is no information if these incidents are connected, at this time, according to Goodman.

If you have any information on either of these cases, call 803-321-1010 or Crime Stoppers. All tips will remain anonymous.