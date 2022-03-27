COLUMBIA — Tuesday, March 8, 2022, was officially declared as South Carolina 4-H Legislative Day at the South Carolina State House in a proclamation read by Representative David Hiott in a ceremony held on the State House steps.

Several 4-H’ers from around the state attended wearing their emerald green. Newberry County was represented by 4-H Agent Alana West, Kamden Wix, Jasmine Kinard, and Will Barnes. Their day included a tour of the Governor’s Mansion where they met First Lady, Peggy McMaster and First Dog, Mack, as well as a tour of the State House.