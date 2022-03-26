Though established at home in 1993, Southern Style is now in downtown Little Mountain.

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — After years of working out of her home salon near Prosperity, Wanda Boland has moved Southern Style Family Salon to downtown Little Mountain.

The new location recently celebrated a well-attended ribbon cutting, hosted by the Town of Little Mountain.

Boland originally started a one-person operation back in 1993, but through business growth and life in general, she chose to move the business to town. Her husband, Wesley Boland, plans to retire soon and they are building a new home on land near the new location.

It just so happened that when driving to the property where the new house will be, the Bolands saw the storefront available. Even though it was Christmas Day, they called and “had the keys to the new shop on Monday,” Wanda Boland said.

After some remodeling and other work on the space, they were ready to open for business. The space was, “redone from top to bottom,” Boland said.

In addition to Boland, three others are employed at Southern Style. Sheryl Wright is a stylist, Summer Banks is an esthetician and Abby Albergotti offers services as a Perfect Glow certified spray tanner. The spray tan is “done by hand, not a machine,” Boland said.

Of course, Southern Style offers cut and color service, but also has a line of soy candles from Florence, goat milk soaps and lotions and other all-natural products.

“We are very, very excited to have this wonderful new business here in Little Mountain. Ms. Boland is a wonderful addition to our business community,” said Jana Jayroe, mayor of Little Mountain.

Southern Style Family Salon is located at 818 Main Street in Little Mountain.

