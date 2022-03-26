PROSPERITY — Anna Cary will continue to play basketball in college after she signed her letter of intent to Converse University last week.

Cary, a Mid-Carolina High School senior, said she has been playing basketball for the last 10 years. For the last four years she played varsity at Mid-Carolina.

The 18-year old said she plans on majoring in business at Converse and is looking forward to meeting new teammates and playing college basketball.

