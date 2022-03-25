NEWBERRY — On Thursday, March 24, 2022, at approximately 10:32 p.m., officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to a shooting incident on Pearl Street, in the Mollohon section of Newberry.

Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims, according to the NPD. First aid was immediately rendered to the victims until Newberry County EMS arrived on scene.

The victims were then transported by Newberry County EMS for medical attention to non-life-threatening injuries, per NPD.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said this investigation is in the very early stages and asks for anyone that may have information, to call 803-321-1010 or Crime Stoppers. All tips will remain anonymous.

Goodman also confirmed there was a shooting in the Mollohon area on Wednesday, March 23, but it is unknown if the two cases are related.