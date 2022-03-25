Since God’s love for us is unfailing and unchanging, we need not worry. We can depend on God’s love through every situation we face.

Flowing from the heart of God is love that will never let us down, never disappoint us, never forsake us, and will never fail us.

“Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” Hebrews 13:5.

When we meditate upon the truth of God’s unfailing love we will be comforted and nourished. The love of Christ is ever fresh, ever healing, ever faithful, and ever sufficient for our every need.

Each morning we should think upon God’s unfailing love. We can be assured that God has enough love for everyone. The more we think about God’s boundless love, the more joyful we are, the more exciting our walk with Jesus will be.

The unfailing, steadfast love of Christ for us is our anchor for every storm. It will sustain us, keep us, and uphold us. It will satisfy the deepest longing of our heart.

The only way we can be completely satisfied is in Jesus Christ.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.