ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Softball Players of the Week for games played in the sixth weekend of the 2022 season.

Newberry’s Mackenzie Turner earns the Player of the Week honor while teammate Kasey Widmyer earns the Pitcher of the Week honors.

A freshman utility player, Turner, was an instrumental part in helping the Wolves to a perfect 4-0 record this past weekend. Overall, the Jefferson, Ga., native averaged a .667 batting average, going 8-for-12 from the plate with a 1.750 slugging percentage, nine RBI’s, five runs scored and four home runs. This is Turner’s first Player of the Week honor of the season.

Widmyer, a junior pitcher, helped the Wolves improve to a 23-7 record on the season and 4-0 record on the week while playing 14 total innings. Overall, the Spartanburg native walked away with only five hits and two walks, while striking out 14. In her time on the mound, she allowed only four runs scored and put down a two-hit shutout against Queens. This is Widmyer’s first Pitcher of the Week honor of the season.