NEWBERRY — Author Katrina Mayer has said that time spent among trees is never wasted. This will certainly be the case for Newberry College students as the institution branches out with its new tree farm and educational forest.

William “Bill” Dufford, 95, provided 140 acres of timber land that his family has operated since 1955. The property is at S.C. Highway 34 and Short Cut Road in Newberry.

Dufford, is a a retired educator, civil rights leader and 1949 Newberry College graduate.

“Newberry College is grateful to Dr. Dufford’s continued support of the institution, not only monetarily but academically, as well,” said Lori Ann Vinson Summers, vice president for institutional advancement.

The forest will benefit students in biology and the college’s forestry and environmental management dual-degree program with Duke University. The tree farm will also serve as a sustainable source of support for the institution for decades to come.