NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball team opened up region play with a win at Columbia High on Tuesday, March 15.

The final score of the game was 11-0, in favor of the Bulldogs. Jake Wilber threw five scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out 12. Kayven Gibson led the Bulldogs at the plate going 2-2 with a double, run scored, and two RBIs. Adam Riefsnyder was also 1-1 with a run scored.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Clinton on Wednesday and Columbia again on Friday, but both games had to be rescheduled due to weather and field conditions.

The Bulldogs now sit at 5-0 on the year and 1-0 in region play.