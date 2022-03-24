Incumbent Kelly Baker Nobles, has filed as a Democrat for probate judge. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Filing has officially begun in South Carolina. At the county level, three Newberry County Council seats and probate judge are up for election.

To date, the following candidates have filed:

• Incumbent Kelly Baker Nobles has filed as a Democrat for probate judge.

• Incumbent Johnny Mack Scurry has filed as a Democrat for County Council District 6.

• Incumbent Travis Reeder has filed as a Democrat for County Council District 7.

• Incumbent Henry H. “Buddy” Livingston has filed as a Democrat for County Council District 3.

• John C. Shell has filed as Republican for County Council District 3.

