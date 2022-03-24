Candidates filed as of March 21
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Filing has officially begun in South Carolina. At the county level, three Newberry County Council seats and probate judge are up for election.
To date, the following candidates have filed:
• Incumbent Kelly Baker Nobles has filed as a Democrat for probate judge.
• Incumbent Johnny Mack Scurry has filed as a Democrat for County Council District 6.
• Incumbent Travis Reeder has filed as a Democrat for County Council District 7.
• Incumbent Henry H. “Buddy” Livingston has filed as a Democrat for County Council District 3.
• John C. Shell has filed as Republican for County Council District 3.
Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.