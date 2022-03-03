NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested an individual who was found to be in possession of weapons and drugs.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2703 Nance Street, Newberry, for the service of an arrest warrant on Cameron Demont Gallman, 31, for distribution of a controlled substance, per the NCSO release.

When deputies arrived and announced their presence, Gallman was observed to peek out the window and run to a back room, according to the NCSO. Deputies made entry to the residence and were able to take Gallman into custody without incident; however, there were more drugs and weapons observed in plain view, NCSO said.

Deputies obtained a search warrant to further search the residence and discovered marijuana, cocaine, and firearms, per the release.

Gallman has been charged with, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute psilocybin mushrooms, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

A Magistrate set Gallman’s bond at $17,000.00 cash/surety and made bond on Feb. 24.