NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team (2-1, 1-0 SAC) came away with a dominant victory over the Warriors of Southern Wesleyan 16-4 on Feb. 25, at Setzler Field.

The Wolves wasted no time asserting themselves as Kendall Sewell (Bel Air, Md.) found true freshman Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) for a goal 45 seconds into the game. Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) then took the draw control and earn a free position attempt that she converted into a goal about one minute later. A few minutes later, Plumer slotted in a pass to Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) who fired the ball into the back of the net, extending the Wolves’ lead to 3-0. True freshman Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) took advantage of a Warrior miscue by scooping up the ground ball and moving in for the score. Later on in the period, Keegan Hanson (Rockledge, Fla.) got into the action, scoring off of a feed from Sierra Hummell (Myrtle Beach) to take advantage of a man-up opportunity. The Warriors were able to get on the board with a goal of their own late in the period, but Wood was there to answer by quickly taking a ground ball off of a Southern Wesleyan turnover and turning it into a goal not even thirty seconds later, sending the Wolves into the second period with a 6-1 lead.

Southern Wesleyan struck first in the second quarter, but Sewell was there to respond a couple minutes later. MacKenzie Watson found the back of the net on a man-up opportunity later in the period to extend the Newberry lead to 8-2 heading into halftime.

With the Wolves starting the second half up a man, Plumer cashed in early with a Newberry goal 12 seconds into the half. Wood followed that up with two-straight goals, giving her four on the day. Hummell and Watson each were able to convert on free position shots, to extend the Newberry lead to 13-2, going into the fourth quarter.

Plumer scored again early into the fourth period. She then secured the draw control and found Hart for another score moments later. Richardson found Hanson to put the Wolves up 16-2. The Warriors would be able to add a pair of goals late, but it would not be enough as the Wolves cruised to a 16-4 victory.

Wood led the way with four goals while picking up five ground balls. Meanwhile Plumer had three goals, two assists, and five draw controls. Kaitlyn LaManna (Mohnton, Pa.) and Nicole Harker (Naples, Fla.) combined for five saves while the Newberry defense only allowed 10 shot attempts from the Warriors.