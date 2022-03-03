NEWBERRY — You know, as the saying goes, “good things come in small packages,” well, that is the way it has been for the Newberry YMCA Eels swim team.

Last weekend, the team took five state qualifiers to the South Carolina USA State Swim Meet in Greenville. The team, made up of five swimmers and no relays, placed 16th overall.

In the 13-14 year old age bracket, Rebekkah Merinar swam the 100 yard and 200 yard backstroke. She dropped times and places in both events. Grant Smith had four best times, including a 43 second drop in the 1650 yard freestyle.

In the 11-12 year old age bracket, Lance Crider had two best times, including 8th place in his 500 yard freestyle.

In the 9-10 year old age bracket, Kenzie Kilmon had a best time and finished in the top 20 in both events. Cassie Merinar had eight best times and placed second in the 200 yard free, with an almost win by .13 seconds.

Up next for the team is the YMCA Regional Meet March 17-20 in Spartanburg, where teams from Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee will compete.