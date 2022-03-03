TIGERVILLE — The nationally 14th-ranked Newberry College baseball team (12-2) drew only its second loss of the season to North Greenville University February 23.

Redshirt junior Braylin Marine provided momentary sparks throughout the contest as he went four-for-five on the night with three RBIs. Sophomore Jacob LeBron pitched in an RBI as well with freshman Cooper Gentry tallying another in a pinch-hitting appearance.

Newberry struggled to find their rhythm on the mound late in the contest after sophomore Rylan Brown allowed just three runs over his three and a third innings.

North Greenville was getting power behind the bat all night and tallied four home runs on the afternoon.

Heading to the bottom of the fifth, the Wolves started to falter as they allowed the Crusaders to post eight runs on the board. The Wolves were able to respond with some offense on an RBI-single by LeBron in the top of the sixth to bring the score to 12-4 in favor of the Crusaders.

Two more runs scored for the Crusaders in the bottom of the seventh. Newberry was able to add another run in the top of the eighth, but that be it, as the Wolves dropped the 14-5 decision.