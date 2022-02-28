NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council had two personal appearances during their Feb. 16 meeting, one from Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece and the other from Executive Director of Newberry County Literacy Council, Barbara Chapman.

Kneece’s request to council was for the consideration of a grant through the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“I am requesting that we sign into a contractual agreement with South Carolina DHEC and their health system. We have the opportunity to join into their program where we are reimbursed money for toxicology during postmortem examination. Our office would be responsible for the payment for those examinations in the beginning, every quarter I would turn in spreadsheets to DHEC and we would then be reimbursed,” Kneece said.

Councilperson Travis Reeder made a motion to enter into the agreement, which was seconded by Councilperson Les Hipp.

Chapman came before council to request in increase in funding for the next fiscal year (2022-23).

“I have been with the Literacy Council for 14 years now, it has been very fulfilling and I enjoy it. We are asking for an increase this year, the first time I came here we were getting $4,000 and six years into my working with literacy I asked for $6,000, which was granted. Today, we are requesting $7,000 to continue to do the work we do every day. We had funds coming in from United Way of the Midlands, for three years we did not receive those funds. However, through donations, small grants and fundraising, we are able to sustain ourselves. That’s why we need a few more dollars,” she said.

Diann Price Williams, one of the Literacy Council’s board members, discussed why they were requesting more funding for the upcoming fiscal year.

“As you know, Newberry Elementary School is one of the schools we provide services to. A survey done by the S.C. Department of Education stated that they score below average in academic achievement, below average in preparing for success and below average in English learning progress,” she said. “We want to make certain our children are not left behind, because they will be.”

Following the presentation, council agreed to handle the request during budget season.

Other business:

• Following their return to open session prior to the regular council meeting, council approved a motion to allow the county administrator to secure a clerk of council under discussion had in executive session.

• Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to declare surplus and approve the sale and transfer of the Cavanaugh Tract — located on S.C. Highway 34 and Main Street (TMI 395-26). County Attorney Jay Tothacer informed council that the property is almost 109 acres, as opposed to 112, which they originally believed. Council previously approved the bid from the South Florida Tissue Paper Company in the amount of $1,210,000.

• Council approved a second reading of an ordinance to amend the budget ordinance for fiscal year 2021-22, to provide for revised revenue and expenditures. This reading requires one more reading and a public hearing.

