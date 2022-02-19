NEWBERRY COUNTY — The 2022 S.C. 4-H Small Garden Project is now open for registration for South Carolina’s youth.

This project is a hands-on, environmental education program and a competitive, independent-study project that allows youth ages 5-18 an opportunity to establish, maintain, and harvest a small garden. The purpose of the Small Garden Project is to educate the youth of South Carolina on where and how their food is grown using hands-on, in-the-garden experiences.

Youth will set goals and plan activities and strategies to achieve those outcomes, even in the face of challenges. They will reflect on their work by documenting their skill development and learning experiences. They will give back to their communities through educational and service activities. By participating in this project, youth will learn valuable skills in record keeping, financial management, and communication. They will ultimately become good stewards of the environment and gain technical expertise that can promote beneficial practices.

Regional and state winners will receive awards sponsored by The S.C. Master Gardener Association. Cost is $12 for current 4-H members (non-members will be expected to enroll in 4HOnline for the 2021-2022 club year). If you would like to participate, but do not have available land, your local Extension office may be able to help you locate a landowner or public space that could be made available to you. Contact 4-H Agent, Alana West at 803-786-8442 or awillin@clemson.edu.

Once youth register, 4-H will supply two seed packets, one of which is a vegetable seed and the other a pollinator seed. Participants will be required to plant at least two other crops of their choice. Participants will receive access to a project record book, as well as newsletters/informational resources to help along the way.

The deadline to register is Friday, April 1, 2022.

Contact your local Clemson Extension County office or visit the SC 4-H Small Garden Project Website: www.clemson.edu/extension/4h/project_areas/natural_resources/small_garden/index.html for more information and online registration.