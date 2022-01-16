PROSPERITY — There is a new blessing in the town of Prosperity with the addition of a Blessing Box at Town Hall (305 N. Main Street, Prosperity). The new feature was placed there with the help of Megan Grubbs (Miss Anderson University Collegiate) and Zoe Frick (Junior Teen All-Star United States).

The Blessing Box is filled with nonperishable food that anyone will be able to utilize when they are in need.

“We really appreciate the town for letting us do this, we are very thankful to Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School who donated the first round of food. This box is donated by the nonprofit, All-Star United States. My fabulous husband, Paul Brown, built it for us,” said Tammy Johns, founder and president of All-Star United States Pageant Organization. “We would like to dedicate this Blessing Box to the Town of Prosperity, thank you so much.”

Frick said the reason they wanted to bring the Blessing Box to Prosperity was to help their community, Grubbs and Frick are both from Prosperity.

“All over the state we’ve been doing this, in all the counties and we just wanted to bring this to our hometown,” Frick said.

Grubbs said that she has also been putting up Blessing Boxes in North Carolina and Georgia, and is proud to bring one to Prosperity.

“Being able to bring this to the Town of Prosperity was special for me, I grew up here, I went to Prosperity-Rikard Elementary. I do a lot with kids, and being able to know they can easily walk here, get some food they can easily heat up at home by themselves; that really means a lot to me. I’m looking forward to see how it impacts the town,” she said.

Johns added that Grubbs majors in education and does a lot of work with education and Frick works with veterans, doing a lot to give back to them.

“Unfortunately, we cannot go into a lot of foster care places or veterans facilities. We’ve had to donate a lot of cards, food and Zoe does a lot of packages with essential items, like shaving kits,” she said.

Johns also took a moment to highlight the handwork of Grubbs and Frick.

“Megan speaks a lot on being brave and standing up to bullies. These girls work really hard, Prosperity has something in the water, great girls here. They are educated, well-rounded, both grew up playing sports,” Johns said. “I’m very proud of everyone here in Prosperity. Other girls will come out and fill the Blessing Box up and we will keep in eye on the box. We are very proud of these girls.”

