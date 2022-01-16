County council elects new chair, vice chair

Hipp

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council has a new chair after Councilperson Henry Livingston said he would not seek reelection for the position.

“It has been 12 years of ups and downs and I think it is time for someone else to take the lead,” he said.

Following Livingston’s announcement, the meeting was turned over to A.J. Tothacer, county attorney, who opened the floor to nominations for chair. Councilperson Nick Shealy nominated Councilperson Les Hipp and Livingston nominated Councilperson Todd Johnson (who previously served as vice chair).

“Regardless of the outcome of the election, I know I will give Todd my full support — and Todd is a very capable person — and Todd will give his full support to me. We have a challenging year with our new administrator and positions that need to be filled. I’m up to the job and I know Todd can do the job equally,” Hipp said.

Johnson echoed Hipp’s statement and added: “We are morphing into a team and we do well together. Everyone knows me and knows what I bring to the table.”

Johnson was elected chair by a 5-2 vote, with Councilperson Mary Arrowood, Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry, Councilperson Travis Reeder, Livingston and Johnson voting for Johnson and Shealy and Hipp voting for Hipp.

For vice chair, Scurry nominated Reeder and Arrowood nominated Hipp. Hipp was named vice chair by a 4-3 vote, with Arrowood, Johnson, Shealy and Hipp voting for Hipp and Scurry, Reeder and Livingston voting for Reeder.

Following the elections, the meeting was turned over to Johnson, as the newly elected chair. Johnson then took a moment to introduce Newberry County’s new administrator, Christopher Inglese.

“Christopher is an established and dedicated public administration professional with a passion for local government, urban planning, and law. Christopher has over 20 years of experience.

“Christopher has three years of public administration experience with Beaufort County Government has a deputy administrator and deputy county attorney. He has nine years of public service as a city planner for the City of Charleston Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability. He also has eight years in the private sector as owner and of counsel for the law firm Briggs & Inglese, focused on government law, land use law and civil litigation,” Johnson said.

Johnson added that Inglese received a Juris Doctor from the Charleston School of Law; Bachelor of Arts in philosophy with history minor from the College of Charleston; and his associate degree, paralegal from Trident Technical College.

Other business:

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to amend the budget ordinance for the current fiscal year. This will provide revised revenue and expenditure appropriations related to capital purposes of Newberry County. Council also held a public hearing which no one spoke for or against.

• Council approved first reading of an ordinance to authorize the grant of an easement to Newberry Electric Cooperative for the purpose of locating an electric transmission line in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park II, on S.C. Highway 773. Shealy recused himself from the vote due to his employment with the Coop.

• Council approved the purchase of a vehicle for the Newberry County Recreation Department through Cromley’s Ford in the amount of $28,627.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.