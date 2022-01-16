Free mulch distributed at Grinding of the Greens

Even though these folks brought a shovel, NEC had a loader ready to help fill trucks with mulch. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer Hunter Black and Jarrett Waites, of the Newberry Electric Coop, work on the pile of discarded trees at the annual Grinding of the Greens. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer Newberry Electric Coop provided the equipment to recycle Christmas trees into mulch at Grinding of the Greens. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The annual Grinding of the Greens found a new home at The Newberry Observer’s old location at 1716 Main Street for 2022.

Residents were able to stop by and pick up Christmas tree mulch that had been shredded by the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District (NSWCD) and Keep Newberry County Beautiful (KNCB) in partnership with Newberry Electric Coop (NEC).

The coop provided the equipment and staffing to shred the trees and load the recycled product into vehicles who came to get the mulch.

Crista Lukoski, district coordinator for NSWCD and executive director for KNCB, said that she estimated between 50 and 70 trees were recycled at the event this year. Anyone who stopped by was treated to coffee and baked goods as they waited to have their mulch loaded.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.