Council selects CPST projects for pricing

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council has selected ten projects to send of to Alliance Consulting Engineering to receive preliminary cost estimations for said projects. These will serve as potential county sponsored Capital Project Sales Tax projects.

The following are the 10 projects with a brief description of each, there will be more detail on the projects if and when they are presented to the CPST Commission. The following information was provided by the county, during a previous meetings and interviews.

1. Downtown amphitheater

This project was presented to council by the Newberry Opera House and is a City of Newberry sponsored project as well. This would include the construction of an amphitheater and option on a parcel of property adjacent to the site to enhance and serve the residents of Newberry County. The proposed site is in downtown Newberry between McKibben and Caldwell Streets. This site is two acres. With COVID-19 conditions this site can accommodate 1,300 visitors, without 3,000.

The amphitheater will need to have an elevated stage above the flood plain and informal seating on the upslope from Tench Street toward Main Street, to make the site usable.

2. County Council IT/network/security improvements

The purpose of this project will be to improve the courthouse network equipment and circuitry which will enhance internal operations. This improvement will also allow remote access to currently available courthouse documents.

3. Mawsons Way improvements and extension

This is an approximately 2,400 LF new road, designed to create a second ingress/egress to the Newberry County Industrial Park at 1-26 and S.C. Highway 219. This new road would not only open up new sites to development, it would make the park safer for the estimated 2,100 people who work in the park each day. A second entrance would not only alleviate much of the current traffic on the existing Mawsons Way, it would improve truck flow in the park, and making access to S.C. Highway 219 safer for both those who turn right on S.C. Highway 219, and those who turn left.

4. New detention center

Sheriff Lee Foster and Captain Daniel Floyd stated that there are always issues in passing inspections at the county detention center.

Minimal estimates suggest new facility would cost $20-30 million, as time goes on, cost could go up. The S.C. Department of Corrections has not formally communicated to Newberry County that a new detention must be constructed. There have been subtle remarks made indicating that one is imminent. According to the county, they have great difficulty passing their inspection and that of State Fire Marshal.

While this project is on the list, the county has a cap on the project for $6 million. Karen Brehmer, deputy county administrator, said they are checking to see if this project does make the CPST list, and is approved, if they could use the money for renovations to the current detention center if they are unable to build a new one.

5. 10 water tanks – water points for fire protection

This project would be water points for fire protection and involve the install of 50,000-gallon water tanks underground to improve fire protection.

Four remaining locations not completed for the Consolidated Fire District from the previous CPST: Brazelmans Bridge Road, Dogwalla Road, Leitzey Road, Indian Creek Substation.

Other locations:

• Counts Substation.

• Belfast Substation.

• Stoney Hill Substation.

• Graham and New Hope Road.

• Livingston Road.

• Dillenger Road.

• Old Whitmire/Felker-Setzler Road.

• Peak area.

6. Elevated water tank at S.C. Hwy 773 and I-26

Due to high-growth and low water pressure in the area around the intersection of S.C. Highway 773 and 1-26, a new elevated water tank in the area is needed. This has been a pressing need for several years, as new businesses have located in this area and placed additional strain on the water system. There is also a new 100-home subdivision coming to this area, and that will place further strain on the water system. Installing this elevated water tank would improve pressure for all users in the area and improve the ability to fight fires. It would also decrease site development costs for new businesses, as some are currently required to construct expensive fire suppression systems due to low pressures and volumes. Lowering site development costs for new businesses will increase Newberry County’s chances of luring these future investments.

7. New facility for Friendly Fire Department

The location for this new facility will be at the training grounds. The new structure would house Friendly Fire Department and Rescue Squad, backup emergency operations center, training meeting room, full kitchen and bunk rooms and offices.

This facility would also include a driving/parking pad for drivers training.

8. Roof replacement and HVAC improvements at Newberry Museum

The Newberry Museum proposes a project entailing important infrastructure and facilities repairs of its historic building; namely, roof replacement (complete with internal gutter) and HVAC improvements. These critically needed improvements would significantly improve the well-being of both our visitors and our collection(s). Since receiving certificate of occupancy in August of 2019, the museum has had repeated incidents of water intrusion. Leaks have occurred both from cracks in the tile roof, as well as from our internal gutter system that allows water intrusion. It is important to note that our roof, including the internal gutter, is 110 years old, and over the years, has undergone many patch jobs. As the roof and internal gutter operate as one entity, they both need to be repaired for lasting change. The museum building has also had continued issues with their HVAC since receiving CO and stepping into the building. Their fundamental issue is one that involves a lack of regulation from a temperature and humidity standpoint. The aforementioned lack of stability on both of these ends, lends itself to poor collections condition as well as overall visitor dissatisfaction. The museum often exhibit items which are made of incredibly delicate material, such as our wedding dress exhibit objects, easily influenced by temperature and humidity fluctuations.

9. Community Hall roof replacement/basement improvements

Community Hall’s roof is in need of replacement. The basement area also needs attention. This project has previously been included in the Facilities Capital Repairs to Buildings General Fund budget as an item of need. Unfortunately, other repairs have taken priority. This line item has been approximately $200,000 in the past few years for all capital repairs. Although it may have been included in the forecasted projects, something else had to take priority.

10. Newberry County Parks and Recreation Complex (soccer fields, central facility for restrooms, concessions, etc., gymnasium with office/conference space)

The purpose of this project is to meet a growing demand for sports (specifically soccer to start), leisure, and recreation programming (active as well as passive) while enhancing the well-being of county residents through the promotion of physical activity and building a sense of community. Completion of this project will provide outdoor and indoor options which will improve the opportunities for educational and instructional offerings year-round, allow for enhanced community partnerships, promote health and wellness among residents while attracting tourists to discover all that Newberry County has to offer.

The project scope includes the construction of four full size sod soccer fields with irrigation, lighting, and space for spectators. The project also includes the construction of a centrally located facility to house restrooms, concession area, space for scorekeeper(s) and staff for field oversight as well as equipment storage. The project will also include the construction of an indoor recreational/educational facility to include a full-size gymnasium with spectator seating, a large conference room for trainings/meetings, and dedicated office space for parks and recreation staff (five offices plus a work/break room). The complex will also contain a skate park, dog park, playground, paved walking/jogging trails, picnic shelters and shade structures, and dedicated space for local festival vendors among a sprawling picturesque landscape designed to attract both community members and tourists.

Council chose to add this project to their top ten list to see how much the cost would be. However, they expressed a desire of possibly doing a joint project with the City of Newberry to add soccer fields at their recreation complex.

Once Alliance Consulting Engineering returns the projects with costs, council will decide which projects to sponsor and send to the CPST Commission. The final list that council chooses to sponsor is still to be determined.

