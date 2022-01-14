Ice storm warning issued for Sunday

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued an ice storm warning in effect from midnight Saturday night to 1 a.m. EST Monday.

Conditions expected during the warning include: Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half of an inch across portions of central South Carolina from midnight Saturday night to 1 AM EST Monday. Impacts from this storm are likely to be power outages and tree damage are due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.

The National Weather Service reminds everyone in the warned area that travel is strongly discouraged during the advisory period. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511 or in South Carolina by going to 511sc.org.