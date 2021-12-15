Shooting on Bush River Rd.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — According to a release by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, a 60-year-old man walking down Bush River Rd. was shot and injured yesterday in the Helena section of Newberry County.

At approximately 5:00pm Wednesday, Dec. 15, Deputies were called about gunfire, with a man having been shot on Bush River Road near Bradbury Way. According to the release, the investigation revealed the shooting was a result of two or more individuals engaging in a gunfight, resulting in the innocent man being struck by the gunfire.

Investigators are looking for at least two black males, one of which driving a black four door Kia and the other driving a silver Buick. The victim was medevaced to an area trauma center.