NEWBERRY — The Friendly Fire Department, along with the Prosperity Fire Department, was dispatched to a house fire on Ebenezer Acres on Nov. 12.

According to Chief Daniel Werts, dark in color turbulent smoke could be seen across town.

“Crews arrived to find a fully involved house fire on a single story residential structure. Crews got the fire under control fairly quickly. We had to request Silverstreet and Bush River Fire Departments to assist with water shuttle due to the length and condition of the road going into the home. This was a multi-agency effort with NCEMS, NCSO, Pomaria Rescue and all agencies mentioned above,” Werts said.

One occupant was transported by EMS for treatment, according to Werts.

“This fire was caused from a smoking accident inside the home,” he said.

Later that evening, crews were called back to Ebenezer Acres for a re-blaze, shortly after midnight.

“We arrived this time to find the house back in flames. Friendly Fire and Prosperity Fire worked the fire this time. This second fire is under investigation,” Werts said.

