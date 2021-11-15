NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Piedmont Technical College (PTC) student chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) on Oct. 8, 2021, inducted 45 new members:

Elutia Eirene Amakye-Small, Doris Dominquez, Ranissa Mack, Shantel Anderson, Tiffany Evans, Raychelle Marsh, Etana Baker, Jacob Fleeman, Yahaira Moreno, Richard Baxter Malia Garcia, Rachel Morris, Jessica Beasley, Haylee Godfrin, Justin Moton, Brandie Bishop, Alberto Gomez, Leslie Nichols, Lawerence Bruns, Jayce Gonzalez, Vanessa Otts, Ashley Capps, Kenequia Gray, Levanah Reil, Sabrina Castillo, Brittany Hawthorne, Georgia Rutherford, Mylionette Charias, Emily Keller, Kimberly Sieburg, Kendra Childs, Somekia Key-Williams, Amber Thompson, Shalia Coates, Shelly Laughter, Tamera Thompson, Susan Coffey, Charles Lawson, Crystal Turner, Tyra Cohen, Brandy Lee, Stephanie West, Daniela Corona-Moran and Jasmine Mack.

NTHS is dedicated to recognizing excellence in career and technical education. Its mission is to honor student achievement and leadership in career and technical education, promote educational excellence, award scholarships, and enhance career opportunities for NTHS members.